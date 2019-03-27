Harry Wiggins, right, was crowned 2019 South African National Scrabble Champion in Johannesburg at the weekend. With him is runner-up Jeyad Page, a Cape Town lawyer. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Former Survivor South Africa contestant and Pretoria University maths lecturer Harry Wiggins will represent South Africa at the World English Speaking Scrabble Players’ Association Championships in Goa, India. This after being crowned South Africa’s 2019 national Scrabble champion at the Huddle Park Golf Club in Joburg at the weekend.

“I’m ecstatic at winning the national championship for the first time and happy to represent South Africa at the world championships in Goa on October 16,” said 35-year-old Wiggins.

He and his runner-up, Jeyad Page, a lawyer from Cape Town, will fly the South African flag high. Wiggins received a floating trophy and R2 000, which he will use towards his travel expenses.

“This will be my first trip to the world championships, so, I’m extremely excited,” said Wiggins, who studied at UCT with Page. “I thank all my friends and family for their support this past weekend.”

Wiggins was born in Cape Town, raised in Vredendal and schooled in Lutzville, Worcester. He completed Bachelors, Honours and Master's degrees at UCT, before finishing a PhD at Pretoria University.

He won against players from the city, Gauteng and Zambia.

He said his mother, Mary-Ann Wiggins, and her sister, Miriam Meiring, inspired him to play Scrabble.

“When I was a child I used to play Afrikaans Scrabble with my mother and aunt the whole night through over weekends.

“My aunt would bribe me with all her lovely eatables because she was a great cook.

“My mom didn’t enjoy playing with me because I was too competitive, but my aunt didn’t mind,” he said.

Wiggins said he hoped he and other top Scrabble players would inspire youngsters to get involved in the game, which increases vocabulary, mathematical understanding and other life qualities.