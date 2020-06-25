Former Covid-19 patient gives back to Tygerberg hospital

Cape Town – After recovering from Covid-19, Anthony McKenzie says he is happy to return to Tygerberg Hospital where he helps expedite the movement of patients between different locations in the facility. As chief porter, he is encouraging his colleagues to practise safety habits during the Covid-19 pandemic and reminds them that they are his heroes during this anxious period. “I am very grateful to my family who motivate me every day. “There is fear, but I am trying to help others and make them happy as this makes me happy too,” McKenzie, of Wesbank said. He received his positive result on April 20 after experiencing symptoms including body pains, a loss of taste and smell.

To manage his treatment, he isolated himself, rested, drank lots of water, took Vitamin C tablets and paracetamol.

“This was a difficult time for me as a person with diabetes.

“The fear of losing the fight was real but I learnt to live with it and take the necessary precautions to limit the risk and to protect my family,” he said

According to him, management at Tygerberg Hospital played a very important role and educated staff on the importance of personal protective equipment (PPE), hand washing, physical distancing and taking care of themselves.

“We are in a war, we are all on the same side fighting a pandemic. Management drilled in us the need to attend training sessions to familiarise ourselves with the virus and how to contain it.

“We need to protect ourselves and others from the virus by faithfully observing the relevant protocols. Be positive we are not alone in the fight against Covid-19. I would like to thank my senior manager, supervisor, colleagues and family for supporting me,” McKenzie said.

