Former DA member Mnqasela announces formation of new party

Former DA member and speaker of the Western Cape legislature, Masizole Mnqasela, is preparing to launch a new political party to contest next year’s elections.

Mnqasela announced the formation of the new party that he would lead during a press briefing at Sky Hotel on Thursday, claiming he had “divorced the DA”. “For the past six months, different leaders and people have been asking me where to move from here? “I will not be joining any existing political party. Please don’t call me or try to persuade me to join your party.

“There is a new movement coming, something that the people of South Africa have been calling and praying for. “This country needs leaders who are trustworthy, honest and can lead selflessly. Leaders who can be held accountable. “One of the major things we will be looking at in the party is education; we will look at it differently.

“The current political parties are failing,” he said. According to Mnqasela, the public “will be surprised at the official launch next month”, when they will see other leaders who are part of the formation as well. The DA terminated Mnqasela’s party membership in November last year, claiming he had made disparaging remarks about the party or decisions of its structures.

This happened after he spoke out about being suspended in May, as he was no longer the Western Cape legislature speaker after he became embroiled in allegations of fraud and corruption. This related to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims he had made. Earlier this year the DA’s Federal Executive (FedEx) resolved that Mnqasela be charged with misconduct.

In December he lost an urgent interdict against the DA while challenging its cessation clause. Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi said the fraud allegations were still being investigated. DA Western Cape chairperson Jaco Londt confirmed that the court case was still under way.