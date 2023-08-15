Former DAFF deputy director-general granted R100 000 bail

She appeared on two counts of Contravening section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA), 2004 (Act 12 of 2004), according to the Hawks .

“It is alleged that during the periods 2016 to 2019, the former DDG of Fisheries, committed acts amounting to contraventions in terms of section 34 of PRECCA, in that she failed to report incidents of Fraud that was brought to her attention in her capacity as Deputy Director General,” said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

“Ndudane, in her official capacity as the former DDG: Fisheries, filed affidavits, in high court, in which she, prayed, that the court set aside the contract (approximately R32million) awarded to a service provide on the basis that the contract/tender between company and Department was concluded due to: material and fraudulent misrepresentation. In addition, Ndudane, received information that a company had made misrepresentations in their application for fishing rights. This was brought to her attention for her to immediately revoke their fishing rights and this would also disqualify the company from receiving any future fishing rights,” said Hani.

However Ndudane maintained her innocence and said she was the victim of a smear campaign.