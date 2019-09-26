Malherbe was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment after he was convicted in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crime Court on charges of fraud and money laundering, as well as being in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.
The case dates back a decade when the board of PN Energy Services (PNES), where Malherbe held the position of managing director, held a meeting and considered among others whether two contracts should be awarded to Energy Utility Services (EUS). The board had resolved to award both contracts to EUS and both contracts were signed on the same day.
Malherbe was arrested in 2013 after Eskom alerted the Hawks to suspected irregularities.
A Hawks investigation found that Malherbe transferred money between accounts to “disguise or conceal” its origin.