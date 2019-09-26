Former Eskom boss Dawid Malherbe to appeal R10m fraud conviction







File photo: Pexels Cape Town – Convicted fraudster and former Eskom boss Dawid Malherbe, who embezzled Eskom to the tune of R10.2 million, has been granted leave to appeal his conviction and 20-year sentence. Malherbe was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment after he was convicted in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crime Court on charges of fraud and money laundering, as well as being in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. The case dates back a decade when the board of PN Energy Services (PNES), where Malherbe held the position of managing director, held a meeting and considered among others whether two contracts should be awarded to Energy Utility Services (EUS). The board had resolved to award both contracts to EUS and both contracts were signed on the same day. Malherbe was arrested in 2013 after Eskom alerted the Hawks to suspected irregularities. A Hawks investigation found that Malherbe transferred money between accounts to “disguise or conceal” its origin.

In his judgment, Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Baratang Mocumie said: “With regards to sentence, although the regional court found that there were substantial and compelling circumstances that justified a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence, it imposed a sentence that in effect does not reflect such a deviation.

“For this reason, I find that there are reasonable prospects of success on appeal against sentence as well.”

Motivating why he had considered granting the leave to appeal, Judge Mocumie said: “The regional court found that all the elements of the offences in question had been proven to justify the convictions.

“Whilst the application for leave to appeal is against all the findings of the regional court, I will, for the purposes of this application, only refer to the main area of concern that occupied the attention of this court during the hearing of the appeal.

“The debate centred around whether Malherbe misrepresented the BEE status of EUS to the other members of the PNES board.”

Cape Times