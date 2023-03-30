Former Eskom CEO De Ruyter willing to appear before Scopa

Cape Town – Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has indicated his willingness to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) over allegations he made in an eNCA interview last month. Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said they had on received a letter from ANC MP Bheki Hadebe on March 1 requesting the committee urgently invite De Ruyter to provide more information regarding the allegations he made during the eNCA interview that aired on February 23.

De Ruyter had alluded to the involvement of ANC officials who are ministers, in the collapse and corruption at the power utility. “After tabling Mr Hadebe’s letter, Scopa resolved to invite Mr De Ruyter to engage with the committee on the allegations he raised regarding corruption, theft, maladministration, sabotage, lack of consequence management, cartels and other financial irregularities at Eskom. “Subsequent to that invitation, sent on 17 March 2023, the committee has received a response from Mr De Ruyter through his legal representatives acceding to the committee’s request,” Hlengwa said.