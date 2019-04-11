File Image: African News Agency/ANA.

Former real estate agent Ibrahim Armien, along with his ex-wife Rugaya van der Schyff, 53, a former attorney, have appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes (SCC) Court in Bellville for alleged fraud, perjury and corruption amounting to more than R3 million. Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said the alleged fraud cases were committed between February 2009 and October 2010.

“The duo were allegedly not in possession of a valid fidelity certificate in terms of State Agency Affairs Act 112 of 1976 for the same period.

However, they allegedly continued facilitating property transactions in Khayelitsha and Langebaan respectively worth approximately R3.5 million,” said Nkwalase.

Armien was arrested on April3 by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit, and made his first court appearance on April 5.

“However, (on Tuesday) the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Bellville referred the matter to the Bellville Regional Court for a bail application (yesterday). Van der Schyff’s case was also heard (Tuesday) and postponed to (yesterday) for a bail judgment,” said Nkwalase.

Meanwhile, Anovuyo Mvula, 28, appeared in the SCC Court in Bellville facing a charge of fraud of more than R1.7m yesterday.

Nkwalase said Mvula was granted R10000 bail after she was arrested on March 26.

“Mvula, a credit controller employee of a reputable international organisation, allegedly manipulated the financial system between January 2014 to December 2016 and made fraudulent transfers into her personal bank accounts.

“The alleged stolen funds were supposed to be paid to existing suppliers or service providers,” said Nkwalase.

She is expected to be back in court on May 14.

CAPE TIMES