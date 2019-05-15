Members of Goodwood Fire Department paid tribute to former chief Theodore “Theo” Bergh, who dedicated 38 years to saving lives. The 88-year-old widower died last week at the Netcare N1 City Hospital in Cape Town due to health issues related to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

His funeral was held at the NG Church Goodwood Park last Friday, along with a procession held in his honour. Born in Oudtshoorn, Berg relocated to Goodwood in the 1950s where he joined the fire department following his military service.

He married his late wife Sylvia Jackson in September 1953 and fathered five children - twin boys and three daughters.

Daughter Rene Hutson said her father had been in and out of hospital for his condition, his lungs having been impacted by years of breathing in smoke and chemicals.

“Back then, the equipment to help keep firefighters safe was not as advanced as it is now.

“I remember the days when he would return covered in soot. Once he worked for 72-hours straight and we would always worry.

“I still remember my mother making sandwiches and taking them to my father and his colleagues after battling for nearly a day to contain a fire,” she said.

Hutson said that the family had been overwhelmed by the support received from the Goodwood and firefighting community who had referred to Bergh as a “gentle giant”.

He became Goodwood fire chief in 1978, opening the Goodwood Fire Station in 1988 and retiring a short period thereafter.

Bergh’s son, Gordon Bergh, who served in the fire and rescue services along with his brother George, said they both followed the example set by their father.

“We were at one time 11 members of the family within the fire and rescue service. All we needed was a fire engine to open our own fire station.

“We followed my father’s footsteps and my brother George served in senior roles in our tenure and my youngest son was a volunteer fireman before joining the city’s fire and rescue.

“My father was an inspiration and an example to many, not just within our family, but to the men and women who served with him,” he said.

Gordon said it was heart-warming for the family to see Bergh remembered and honoured by his community.

Bergh was cremated according to his final request and his ashes were scattered along the Berg River, where his wife’s were also scattered about 20 years ago.