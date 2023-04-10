Former G4S employee among more arrested over Thabo Bester prison escape

Cape Town – A 39-year-old former G4S employee and a 65-year-old man from Port Edward are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday following their arrest in connection with Thabo Bester’s prison escape. “Facebook rapist” Bester was arrested in Tanzania on Friday evening, along with his accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and a Mozambican national.

The SAPS said the multi-disciplinary team investigating Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre arrested the trio at the weekend. The former G4S employee was arrested at his residence in Bloemfontein on Saturday, while the 65-year-old man was arrested at his home in Port Edward on Friday, the SAPS said. “Both suspects have been charged with aiding and abetting a convicted prisoner to escape from lawful custody.”

Meanwhile, the delegation led by the SAPS deputy national commissioner for policing, Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili, had arrived in Arusha, Tanzania, said the SAPS. The team was engaging with its Tanzanian counterparts to finalise legal processes required towards bringing Bester and his accomplices to justice in South Africa. SAPS national commissioner General Fannie Masemola welcomed the latest arrests and said the possibility of more arrests could not be ruled out.