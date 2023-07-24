Former Hawks security official found guilty of falsifying matric certificate

A former Hawks’ security official who allegedly submitted a fake matric certificate for employment has been fined R5000 by the Bellville Magistrate’s Court. This follows after Phelisa Lande pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud.

Lande made her first appearance August 2022 and was subsequently released on R1000 bail. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the 45-year-old had allegedly submitted a fraudulent matric certificate when applying for the post. “It is reported that in October 2021, there was a post advertised for security official in the Hawks offices in Bellville.

“When she applied for the said position, the accused allegedly submitted a fraudulent matric certificate, which was one of the requirements for the post. “As a result, the accused was appointed as a security official in the Bellville office where she took up the post on April 1 2022. “Upon noticing the suspicious certificate, the Hawks’ vetted the qualifications with the Department of Education to verify the authenticity of the certificate.

“It was during this process that the fraud was discovered and further investigation revealed that the accused submitted the same qualification for her previous employment where she was hired as a security officer,“ said Hani. According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lande pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud and was sentenced to R5 000 or 5 months direct imprisonment of which was wholly suspended for 5 years. The State withdrew two charges of contravening provisions of Section 20 of the Security Industry Regulations Act 56 of 2001.