Cape Town – The Knysna council has voted for an investigation of former mayor and DA member Eleanore Bouw-Spies based on an explosive 17-page report alleging she had breached the councillors’ code of conduct. The report, conducted by a law firm last year, addresses 15 allegations against former municipal manager Kam Chetty, including misconduct and fraud.

According to the municipal agenda, the report contains damaging allegations against Chetty and recommends Bouw-Spies be criminally charged and that disciplinary action be taken against legal services director Melony Paulsen.

The first complaint relates to the alleged backdating of Chetty’s employment contract, which was reportedly signed on August 24, 2017 but was allegedly backdated intentionally to July 10 that year.

The report found that evidence revealed this allegation was true, saying Chetty intentionally delayed the signing of the employment contract, waiting for the new upper limits of total remuneration packages payable to municipal managers.

Chetty has reportedly instituted a R5 million dispute with the SA Local Government Bargaining Council against the municipality after alleging his constructive dismissal was unfair.

The report recommended the Knysna council “vigorously defend” itself in this case, based on the information and evidence obtained in the course and scope of the investigation.

Bouw-Spies, who was removed through a motion of no confidence last year, was elevated to Speaker of the Garden Route District Municipality in December.

ANC chief whip Titi Gombo said the council yesterday voted in favour of recommending the report to the office of Local Government MEC Anton Bredell for investigation.

“The ANC did not oppose disciplinary proceedings against Bouw-Spies but was against the matter being referred to the MEC’s office.

"The DA didn’t want an internal disciplinary committee to handle the matter, but we know they wanted this done by Bredell’s office because Bouw-Spies is in the running to be a DA MP and they want this out of the way,” she said.

Approached for comment, Bouw-Spies said she had consulted legal counsel and the matter was sub judice – she would issue a formal statement when it was finalised.

Chetty couldn’t be reached for comment and the municipality didn’t respond by deadline.

