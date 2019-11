Former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo's 'raw account' of her life









Basetsana Kumalo File picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Businesswoman, philanthropist and former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo’s new book, My Journey of Hope, is a “raw account” of her 25 years as a public figure. Kumalo, 45, has triumphed in her career but also suffered challenges. She will be hosted by the Cape Times at the Cape Town Hotel School in Granger Bay tomorrow, where she will lay her life story bare. “I am terribly excited to come visit the Mother City after a very successful book launch in Johannesburg. The book has been wonderfully embraced by readers, both locally and online. “I look forward to engaging and sharing my story,” Kumalo said.

Reflecting on her win as Miss SA in 1994 and her career thereafter,, she added: “Even if I had to script it myself, I would never be able to.

"I have always been a person who journals and I knew I had to chronicle these parts of my life.

“I also chronicle my battle with fertility, depression and the loss of my twins at 20 weeks. I really had to dig deep to write about these chapters, but I knew that if I was going to tell my story, I would have to revisit those places again to give my raw account."

She said her message to readers would be to never lose hope.

“For me, hope stands for: Hold on, pain ends. And after this book, I feel whole after having been able to put pen to paper.

"When I turned 40, holding my child in my arms, I asked myself, ‘how will you measure your life?’, and I knew I had to chronicle this journey, not just to leave a legacy for my children and grandchildren but for every South African."

To join Kumalo from 4pm until 6pm tomorrow, visit Quicket.

Tickets cost R350.

Cape Times