Former Mitchells Plain headmaster pleads guilty to defrauding his school

A DISGRACED former primary school headmaster will serve three years correctional supervision for defrauding his school of almost R100 000. Clifford Chateau, 65, pleaded guilty to defrauding Duneside Primary school, in Mitchells Plain, out of R95 730 in 2017.

He was sentenced to four years imprisonment, while two counts were withdrawn against him. According to Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, Chateau’s sentence was suspended for a period of five years but he will serve three years correctional supervision in terms of Section 276(1)(h) of Act 51 of 1977. “It is reported that the school where Chateau was the headmaster, wanted to do building work and the company called CBS, belonging to the accused, submitted a quotation created by the headmaster.

“The headmaster submitted other false quotations to the school Governing Body (SGB). “The SGB, on the accused’s recommendations, appointed CBS to do the work. The headmaster would submit invoices by CBS to the SGB for approval, thereafter cheques were issued to CBS,” she said. Hani said that CBS would cash the cheques and make cash payments into the bank account of Chateau.