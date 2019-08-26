The NPA has dropped the common assault charge against the Sans Souci Girls’ High Grade 9 teacher, Clarissa Venter, who slapped a pupil during a classroom altercation. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Cape Town – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has dropped charges against both a teacher and a pupil involved in a classroom altercation at Sans Souci Girls’ High School after finding it was “not in the interests of justice to prosecute either”. “After careful consideration of all the factors and evidence in this matter, it was decided that it was not in the interests of justice to prosecute either the learner or the teacher involved in the case,” said NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

At the same time, a separate application brought by the pupil’s mother still looms before the Equality Court, with the court having yet to decide whether to hear the case.

There the mother is claiming for damages worth R150 000, citing racism.

In a video that went viral on social media in February this year, the teacher, Clarissa Venter, is seen reprimanding the pupil for not having the correct book and for having her cellphone out.

The pupil then responds to Venter in a short exchange before getting off her seat and shoving the teacher, who in turn smacks the girl across the face.

Both Venter and the pupil were suspended and had lodged criminal complaints against each other.

Venter’s legal representative William Booth said yesterday that they had opposed the Equality Court matter and were waiting for the magistrate to decide whether it fell within the parameters of racism.

Venter is currently back at school.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “We note and accept the decision to drop the charges.”

Booth welcomed the court’s decision to drop the common assault charges.

“I submitted to the court that this case should not go to trial. I pointed out her personal circumstances, the fact that she is back at school and pupils, parents and teachers all support her.

"They looked at the merits of the case and the evidence in the docket and withdrew the charges,” Booth said. He said the matter was for the school’s disciplinary committee to deal with.

“The conduct of the pupil led to this incident. This should have been handled during the disciplinary process at school but the pupil did not attend at all. The mother removed the pupil from the school.

“As far as what Venter said, there was a lot of provocation. The pupil was asked to leave the class multiple times after she was told not to use her cellphone in class and refused.

"The pupil pushed the desk into the teacher and came at her to attack her. Teachers are human beings too,” Booth said.

Attempts to make contact with the parent yesterday was unsuccessful.

