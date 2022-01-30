Former SAPS member among four suspects arrested after high-speed chase

CAPE TOWN - A former SAPS member who used to be stationed at Parliament was among four suspects arrested after a high-speed chase with police ended in Belhar on Saturday. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said that just after midnight, Delft Crime Prevention Unit members noticed a known gang member driving a silver Polo vehicle.

They tried to stop it, but the driver accelerated to high speed. A chase ensued until they managed to block the vehicle in Belhar. “Inside the vehicle, a 9mm short with no rounds was found.

“The four occupants were arrested for illegal possession of a firearm. “It transpired that one of them was a police warrant officer stationed at Parliament, who was dismissed last year in January and is no longer a member of the SAPS,” Van Wyk said. Elsewhere on Saturday, the Provincial Extortion Task Team acted on information received from a reliable source regarding illegal firearms and drugs on premises in Adriaan Louw Street, Montana.

When they arrived the members found one Gabilondo CI Victoria .32 SW revolver and five .32 rounds in a drawer. “After further searching the premises, mandrax with an estimated street value of R15 000 was also confiscated. No suspect has been arrested as yet,” Van Wyk said. IN Gugulethu, 467 ’boss’ mandrax tablets worth an estimated street value of over R20 000 was confiscated. In a third bust on Saturday at about 2am, the Provincial Extortion Task Team arrested a suspect at a residence in NY113 Gugulethu for drug trafficking, when he was caught with 467 “boss” mandrax tablets worth an estimated street value of over R20 000.