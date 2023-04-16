Former Sars official in court for fraud

Cape Town - Accused fraudster and former SA Revenue Service (Sars) operational manager, Bayanda Mehlala, is expected in court again later this month on charges including contravening the Tax Administration Act.
Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said the East London-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit of the Hawks arrested Mehlala, 38, on Friday.
“It is alleged that in 2020, Mehlala, as the operational manager at Sars, registered two companies Zeechor (Pty) Ltd and Astral Commodities (Pty) Ltd.
“He allegedly unlawfully and intentionally submitted false tax returns on both companies and with intention to evade tax so as to obtain an undue VAT refund with the total prejudice of more than R2 million.
“He is reported to have orchestrated the act with Siyanda Rixana, 38, who he allegedly made the director of the two companies.
“Rixana had (previously) been arrested by the Hawks in August 2022 and is out on R5 000 bail. He is presently attending court in East London for trial,” said Mgolodela.
Mehlala made a court appearance in the East London Magistrate’s Court on April 14, the day of his arrest, and was released on R10 000 bail.
The matter has been remanded to May 30, for copies of the dockets
Meanwhile, in a separate matter, a State accountant from the Department of Labour in Pretoria is reported to have offered to pay an amount of R50 000 to an individual “to destroy a docket” and now faces 27 for charges of corruption.
Mgolodela said the woman was arrested on April 13 by the Gqeberha Serious Corruption Investigation unit, in an intelligence driven joint operation.
