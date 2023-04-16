Former Sars official in court for fraud

Cape Town - Accused fraudster and former SA Revenue Service (Sars) operational manag­er, Bayanda Me­hlala, is expected in court again later this month on charges including contravening the Tax Administration Act. Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said the East London-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit of the Hawks arrest­ed Me­hlala, 38, on Friday.

“It is alleged that in 2020, Mehlala, as the operational manag­er at Sars, registered two companies Zeec­hor (Pty) Ltd and As­tral Commodities (Pt­y) Ltd. “He alleged­ly unlawfully and in­tentionally submitted false tax returns on both companies and with intention to evade tax so as to obtain an undue VAT ref­und with the total prejudice of more than R2 million. “He is reported to have orc­hestrated the act with Siyanda Rixana, 38, who he alleged­ly made the director of the two companies.

“Rixana had (previously) been arrested by the Ha­wks in August 2022 and is out on R5 000 bail. He is presently attending court in East London for tria­l,” said Mgolodela. Mehlala made a court appearance in the East London Magistrate’s Court on April 14, the day of his arrest,​ and was rel­eased on R10​ 000 ba­il. The matter has been remanded to May 30, for copies of the dockets