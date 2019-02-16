Cape Town A horrific crash on the N2 between Bot River and Caledon is believed to have claimed the life of former Springbok fullback Gysie Pienaar’s daughter, the father of another ex-Springbok, Ruan Pienaar.
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa confirmed that a woman driving a VW Polo died in the head-on collission on Friday, which involved three other vehicles – two Mercedes trucks and a Hilux bakkie.
Messages of condolence started pouring in on social media after the death of mother-of-two Rene O'Ehley, who lived with her financial adviser husband Edmund in Vredenburg. O'Ehley was a teacher at Bredasdorp Primary.
Theuns Stoffberg, a former Springbok teammate of Gysie Pienaar, 64, told Netwerk24: "We heard about Rene's death from a group of former players who connect on WhatsApp, but don't know what happened. We sympathise with Gysie during these difficult times."
