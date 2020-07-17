Former students tell of racism at UCT

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Former students from UCT's School of Architecture, Planning and Geomatics have demanded a clearly defined anti-racism policy after they broke their silence about their own experiences of racism and a lack of transformation at the institution. During an online discussion yesterday, facilitated by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, academics accused UCT of being negligent in its pursuit of transformation, resulting in an academic body that is unresponsive to the experiences of black students. They raised concerns including the alleged preferential treatment of white students and academics within the school of geomatics, white lecturers’ refusal to consider the context in which students of colour come from and their respective circumstances, as well as the school's failure to implement the national transformation policy. Former student Lindy-Anne Siebritz said in geomatics, which supported a variety of sectors like land reform and restitution, the country could not afford to compromise black expertise. Siebritz said black students were victimised.

“Solutions that are so vitally required in black communities are being compromised. Our black students are an integral part of the solutions and therefore we need to capacitate our black students,” Siebritz said.

The group has issued a list of demands, including a clearly defined anti-racism policy; an open recruitment process for geomatics lecturers; and an open, transparent and fair admissions process.

UCT said it condemned any form of racism, and the faculty was working to address the issues.

“There have been extensive transformation initiatives in the school in the past five years and the division has been involved in these.

"More can, and must be done around this,” UCT said in a statement.

“In relation to the racism allegations raised, the faculty has initiated a three-pronged approach since being made aware of these.

“The faculty is working with staff, alumni and racism-intervention specialists on the practical implementation of the approach.”

This approach included co-ordinating assistance from an external expert, working with UCT’s Office for Inclusivity and Change to investigate the allegations; implementing an intervention to initiate a faculty dialogue around racism; and creating a platform for former, as well as current, staff and students to voice their grievances relating to race, gender and any other issues.

“This will allow the faculty a platform to listen, discuss and engage in dialogue with the objective of leading to long-term change.

“The university, the faculty and the school reiterate an unwavering commitment to creating an anti-racism environment and to transformation in all its forms,” UCT said.

Cape Times