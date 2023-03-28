Former traffic officer jailed for accepting bribes

Cape Town - A former Western Cape traffic cop will serve four years behind bars or pay a fine of R40 000 for accepting bribes from taxi owners. Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, said former traffic officer Gavin Edgar Heinrick Zass, 53, was sentenced for corruption at the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on March 24.

“In 2016, Zass was impounding taxis that did not have roadworthy permits and would release the taxis without following proper procedure. In return, he would request a bribe from taxi owners. The matter was immediately reported to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team in Bellville for further investigation,” said Hani. A sting operation was conducted at the Bellville Traffic Department in 2016, where Zass was arrested in possession of R10 000 entrapment cash, and he was charged with corruption. Zaas was further declared unfit to possess a firearm.

In another Hawks success in the Eastern Cape, a 30-year-old woman has returned home safely after she was abducted from outside her workplace. Hawks spokesperson, Yolisa Mgolodela, said the woman was kidnapped from Newton Park, Gqeberha on March 16. “The victim was accosted by three armed suspects, they shoved her into a white Toyota Corolla and drove away. Immediately after the report was simulcast on police channels, flying squad members of the SAPS spotted the vehicle on Old Grahamstown Road in Gqeberha.

“A chase ensued, Xolisile Rawutini, 39, was found in the car and was immediately arrested while other suspects abandoned the vehicle and ran into the nearby bushes. A 9mm Norinco firearm was recovered in the nearby bushes. “A further search at Rawutini’s residence in Motherwell Gqeberha uncovered another firearm under his bed with a filed serial number,” said Mgolodela. Rawutini appeared in the Gqeberha New Law Magistrate’s court on March 20 and 24. The matter was remanded to April 5 for formal bail application.