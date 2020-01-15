Foul play ruled out in mysterious death of well-known Kommetjie surfer









Ryan Smith Picture: Facebook Cape Town – Police have ruled out foul play in the mysterious sudden death of local surfboard shaper and surfer Ryan Smith. The 40-year-old was found dead in his Kommetjie home by police on Saturday. According to reports on Wavescape, Smith’s friends and family were “piecing together the mysterious events” around his death. Smith’s brother Donovan had reportedly posted on social media about the case. “From what little information we have so far, Ryan arrived home on Friday evening at about 8.30 without his motorbike. The neighbour let him in to the complex and noticed blood on him. “They did ask if he was okay and if they could help. Ryan said he was okay,” the post read.

Wavescape described Smith as a person with a “whacky, offbeat humour” and said he was a “well-loved surfboard shaper” who ran the African Surfriders Foundation, a NPO formed in 2010 to inspire Masiphumele and Ocean View residents.

He also worked to raise awareness around pollution.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said they were investigating, and no foul play was suspected.

“The death of a 40-year-old Kommetjie resident is being investigated after his body was discovered in his home. No foul play is suspected and a death inquest has been registered,” said Traut.

The Fish Hoek Community Policing Forum also took to Facebook to confirm the incident.

“The SAPS is still investigating and it will remain an inquest until evidence of any foul play is confirmed. The public are kindly requested to refrain from posting non-factual information and are to contact the Fish Hoek police if they are aware of any information that can assist in the inquest,” the post read.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times