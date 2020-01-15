The 40-year-old was found dead in his Kommetjie home by police on Saturday.
According to reports on Wavescape, Smith’s friends and family were “piecing together the mysterious events” around his death. Smith’s brother Donovan had reportedly posted on social media about the case.
“From what little information we have so far, Ryan arrived home on Friday evening at about 8.30 without his motorbike. The neighbour let him in to the complex and noticed blood on him.
“They did ask if he was okay and if they could help. Ryan said he was okay,” the post read.