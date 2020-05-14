Found in a hopeless place, Lulu the dog finds love

Cape Town – Rescued from a rubbish bag in February, Lulu the dog has recovered and become a playful and affectionate pet, having settled in with a loving family. Images of Lulu, bundled in with a household’s waste and dumped in a veld along Imperial Road in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain, tugged at the hearts of Capetonians. At the time, Ricardo Daniel heard Lulu’s muffled cries, found the bag and opened it. Daniel reported the incident to a crime group on WhatsApp and had been given a contact number for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. After calling the SPCA’s control room, he stayed with Lulu until a response team arrived.

Lulu, a small breed, was admitted to the SPCA’s animal hospital and treated for an infection; her matted coat had been infested with ticks and fleas.

Despite it all, Lulu was well behaved while under the care of Dr Sunaina Jain.

This week, the SPCA said Lulu had “completely transformed from the frail and weakened soul” they had met a few months ago.

Now she has been taken in by Andy Hauke who is, slowly but surely, winning her fur sibling over, the organisation said.

“Lulu is incredibly affectionate, playful and just the cutest girl,” Hauke said. Recent photos show Lulu being doted on by her new owner.

“Your support gave Lulu the chance to receive the life-saving treatment which brought her back from the brink of certain death had we not stepped in,” the SPCA said.

“Thank you for allowing our team to continue helping animals just like Lulu who need us more than ever.”

Abandonment is a crime in terms of the Animals Protection Act No. 71 of 1962 and those found guilty of contraventions of The Act could face a fine of R40 000 and/or a prison term of 12 months.

To report animal cruelty, call 021 700 4158/9 during office hours or on 083 326 1604 after hours. For donations, see https://capespca.co.za/donate/

Cape Times