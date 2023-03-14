Found in canal: Macassar community mourns 10-year-old Denecke Persence

Cape Town - Residents in Macassar have reacted with shock to the death of 10-year-old Denecke Persence, whose lifeless body was discovered in a canal next to the N2 by a search party on Sunday. Denecke is said to have last been last seen sitting near the taxi rank on Musica Avenue waiting for her parents to drive past on Saturday.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said three people have since been taken for questioning. “An inquest case was registered for investigation. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. “Three persons were taken in for questioning, however they cannot be linked to the case as yet.

“The investigation into the matter is still ongoing and more people can be taken in for questioning as the investigation unfolds,” said Van Wyk. Macassar community activist, Waseemah Flaendorp, said they were shaken by the incident. “The community is in grief and shocked. We never expected something so tragic and gruesome like this to happen to our community.