Foundation feeding the hungry in Lentegeur

Cape Town – Local non-profit organisation the AJ Foundation will meet every Thursday for the next few weeks to set up a food station at Cornflower Primary School in Mitchells Plain and help feed those who have lost their jobs or have no money to buy food. The foundation last month hosted its first food initiative during the lockdown. In adhering to guidelines on physical distancing and hand hygiene set out by the National Department of Health (NDH), they drew markings on the ground as an indication of the physical distance between each person. Each helper had a mask covering their nose and mouth, and hand sanitiser was available on arrival. Over 300 children, adults and elderly folk queued outside the gates of the school to receive a hearty bowl of soup, food and bread.

Foundation co-founder Jessie Julius said: “It was a humbling and heart-warming experience to come out and be given the opportunity to serve our community.

“We are appealing to all those who are in a position to give to come together during this period and come alongside us to help the community by donating vegetables, bread or your time. Because together we are stronger,” Julius said.

Meanwhile, as part of the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers of Giving Tuesday, the global day for charity, have announced a second day of giving tomorrow.

Giving Tuesday has teamed-up with GivenGain as their official South African online fundraising platform to enable fund-raisers and donors to help out wherever they are, and without leaving their homes.

GivenGain president Marius Maré said: “Fundraisers and charities on our platform have already stepped up in a big way to keep spreading kindness, even as we’ve seen big fundraising events being closed during lockdown.

“We’ll be doing all we can to help them continue to do so on May 5 (tomorrow) and beyond.”

To assist the AJ Foundation, visit: https://theajfoundation.co.za/

For more information on Giving Tuesday, visit: https://now.givingtuesday.org/