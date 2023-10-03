Four ANC MPs to have 20% of salaries docked for failing to declare interests in Parliament

Four ANC MPs will be reprimanded and have 20% of their salaries docked for failing to declare their financial interests last year. The joint committee on ethics and members’ interests announced on Monday that it had recommended sanctions on Portia Mamorobela, Tyotyo James, Nomsa Khubheka and Sibusiso Kula for their failure to declare their 2022 registrable interests.

Committee co-chairpersons Bekizwe Nkosi and Lydia Moshodi said the committee highlighted the importance of adherence to the code of conduct. “This is because the committee views the disclosure of financial and other registrable interests as a critical pillar in building public trust and confidence in public representatives, thereby protecting and promoting the integrity of Parliament. “Also, it is through this process that the public gains insight into the integrity and ethical standards of the Members of Parliament and the institution of Parliament,” the committee said.

The 2022 register was the first time MPs disclosed their registrable interests electronically. Acting registrar of members’ interests Advocate Anthea Gordon conducted training on the e-system with MPs. The due date for the 2022 disclosure of members’ interests was November 30, 2022.

Of the 454 MPs required to submit their disclosures, four failed and/or neglected to submit their disclosures. In its findings on Mamorobela, the committee said it was resolved to recommend to the House to impose a fine to the value equal to 20 days salary for not submitting the disclosure forms for 2022. It also said Mamorobela should be reprimanded in the House for contravention of the MPs’ code.

The committee said a letter was sent to Mamorobela in April 2023 after her failure to disclose her interest by the set closing date, and she provided various reasons for non-disclosure. “The committee did not accept the Member’s justification as a valid excuse for not submitting her disclosure for 2022,” Nkosi and Moshodi said. Regarding James, the committee made similar recommendations.

“Despite the committee affording the Member an opportunity to make representations on the reasons for the non-disclosure and sanctions to be imposed, the Member did not furnish the committee with any representation.” The committee made the same recommendations on Khubheka after she informed the committee that she was booked off sick in November 2022, a move that led to the non-disclosure, but did not provide documentary evidence to support the claim. “The committee did not accept the excuse as a valid justification and rejected it for the purpose of mitigating a sanction.”