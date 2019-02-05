File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Police have arrested four suspects after a triple murder in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, yesterday. The incident was believed to be gang-related, police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said.

“The Lentegeur triple murder occurred at 10.45am. Three men aged 21, 28 and 34 were shot and killed by unidentified suspects,” she said.

She said the four suspects, aged between 18 and 26, were arrested by the Anti-Gang Unit and will appear in court once charged.

Lentegeur Community Policing Forum (CPF) spokesperson Byron de Villiers said they were working with police to combat crime in the area.

“We are trying really hard in terms of creating awareness around gangs and crime in our area, and this incident was very unfortunate.

"This weekend we will host a community mobilisation which will show that our community has had enough of the crime and violence,” said De Villiers.

Meanwhile, traumatised pupils fled home after a man was shot dead in Sandalwood Street, Bonteheuwel.

“It is alleged that (yesterday) morning after 7am, a 24-year-old man was standing at the corner of Bonteheuwel Avenue and Sandalwood Street, Bonteheuwel. One gunshot was heard.

"The deceased brother then emerged from the house and chased the suspect. In the end, he lost the suspect,” Rwexana said.

The incident came a day after four people were wounded in a shooting in Bishop Lavis. Two suspects were arrested.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said four victims were injured by three gunmen during a shooting in Bream Road, Nooitgedacht, in Bishop Lavis.

“Local police on patrol apprehended two fleeing suspects at the intersection of Barracuda Crescent and Salm Road.”

She said one of the suspects was also wanted for a murder that occurred in the same area last week. Police recovered a pistol with its serial number filed off.

The suspects expected to appear in court on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a prohibited firearm. Police believe the third suspect will be arrested soon.

Bishop Lavis CPF spokesperson Graham Lindhorst said: “Sunday evening’s shooting came after a very quiet weekend in terms of gang violence. We need to get authorities to deal with these things.

‘‘We need more forces on the ground who know the area and can do something about the situation.”

