Four arrested for Gqeberha police officer’s murder

Four suspects have been apprehended in connection with the murder of a Gqeberha officer earlier this year. Hawks spokesperson Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the Gqeberha based Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team along with Touwsriver Vispol and Western Cape Crime Intelligence (CI) arrested the suspects, aged between 31 and 41, on Thursday.

In May 2023, 41 year old police officer Khayalethu Mbonomnyana, was shot and killed in Motherwell. Mbonomnyana was a Sergeant attached to the Rapid Rail Police in Swartkops. “On September 14, the investigation team of the Hawks embarked on an intensive search of four suspects that were identified in (the) Mthatha area who allegedly killed a police officer. While the team was investigating all four suspects in the area, it was established that three of the suspects were seen in the Western Cape. Therefore assistance was requested from Touwsriver Vispol as well as Cape Town (CI) to apprehend them,” Mhlakuvana said. “The team reportedly followed the fourth suspect’s vehicle and found his brother driving it in Mthatha.”

The vehicle was stopped by the team and searched. A 9mm pistol was found and confiscated resulting in the brother being arrested. “The reports further indicated that the investigating team further pursued the fourth suspect who was arrested later in the afternoon,” Mhlakuvana said. All four suspects were expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s court on Monday.