Four arrested over attempted Langa supermarket robbery

Cape Town - Four suspects were expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday following a foiled business robbery in Langa.
Police attached to Operation Lockdown II arrested the suspects, aged between 30 and 36, for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as the possession of suspected stolen property.
Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “The members followed up on information received about a business robbery that would be perpetrated at a supermarket in Langa. A description of the vehicle and suspects was also given. The members spotted a vehicle as described with the occupants, and pulled it off the road. The vehicle and the occupants were searched upon which two pistols, ammunition, bulletproof vests and police uniform items were found in the vehicle.”
Twigg said the suspects were due to appear on the mentioned charges.
A community leader who asked to remain anonymous applauded the arrests and said residents welcomed the breakthrough.
“We commend the police because these criminals terrorise residents. I am a leader, but as much as that I am also concerned for my safety because these criminals live among us and they target those who speak out. I hope that justice will be served. It cannot be that we have criminals masquerading as police officials in the community and attempting to rob the local businesses that contribute to the community – they must definitely be put in jail for a long time,” said the resident.
Cape Times