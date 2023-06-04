Four arrested over attempted Langa supermarket robbery

Cape Town - Four suspects were expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday following a foiled business robbery in Langa. Police attached to Operation Lockdown II arrested the suspects, aged between 30 and 36, for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as the possession of suspected stolen property.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “The members followed up on information received about a business robbery that would be perpetrated at a supermarket in Langa. A description of the vehicle and suspects was also given. The members spotted a vehicle as described with the occupants, and pulled it off the road. The vehicle and the occupants were searched upon which two pistols, ammunition, bulletproof vests and police uniform items were found in the vehicle.” Twigg said the suspects were due to appear on the mentioned charges. A community leader who asked to remain anonymous applauded the arrests and said residents welcomed the breakthrough.