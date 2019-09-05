Mayor Dan Plato Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Mayor Dan Plato has condemned the "heartless act" in which two of the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in Philippi on Wednesday afternoon.



They had been protecting a City contractor who was delivering services in Philippi.





Police have arrested four suspects for being in possession of firearms stolen when the law enforcement officers, aged 54 and 49, were attacked.

The officers, aged 54 and 49, were wounded during the robbery and died from their injuries in hospital. “In pursuit of suspects responsible for the ruthless murder of two law enforcement in Browns Farm, provincial detectives, supported by integrated forces attached to Operation Lockdown, conducted a multi-disciplinary operation in the area. “This operation led to the arrest of four male suspects, aged between 19 and 33, and a female suspect, aged 23, for being in possession of four firearms comprising three glocks and a norinco, five magazines and 45 rounds of ammunition in Ramaphosa informal settlement. "Two of the glocks were identified as the ones stolen from the slain law enforcement officers,” said police spokesperson Andrè Traut. He said the suspects were detained for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and were due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court once they have been charged. Plato said: "I condemn this heartless act and am calling on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to find these perpetrators and make sure they feel the full might of the law.

"I wish to express my sincerest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the two officers."





"The officers were shot and seriously wounded in Sweet Homes Philippi. They were assigned to protecting workers engaged in a construction project from attacks when they came under attack.





"They were airlifted to the hospital, where they have both since passed. The City condemns this gratuitous act of extreme violence perpetrated against the officers who were serving the community.





"The City will assist SAPS in leaving no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice so they can answer for their cowardly deeds."





