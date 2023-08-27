Four Brackenfell business robbers caught by flying squad

The SAPS flying squad has nabbed four suspects in Brackenfell who used an imitation firearm and a knife to execute a business robbery. The suspects, aged between 24 and 38 years old, were arrested on charges of business robbery, possession of an imitation firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon, provincial police confirmed.

“On Friday, August 25, members of the Western Cape Flying Squad received information about a suspicious vehicle roaming the streets in Brackenfell. “The members followed-up on the information, stopped and searched the vehicle and found an imitation firearm and a knife inside it. “It was later established that the suspects were part of a business robbery perpetrated on Thursday in the same area,” said police spokesperson Wesley Twigg.

The four were expected to appear in the Kuils River Magistrate’s Court on Monday. In an unrelated matter, police officers taking part in Operation Restore recovered a hijacked vehicle in Browns Farm on Friday. According to Twigg, police had received a tip-off about the vehicle.

“The vehicle was stopped and searched in Mpozolo Street, Browns Farm. A 9mm pistol with ammunition was confiscated and the hijacked vehicle recovered. “The (two) suspects, aged 33 and 35, were arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and possession of a hijacked vehicle,” he said. They will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court once charged.