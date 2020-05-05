Four East London constables appear over alleged robbery, kidnapping and extortion

Cape Town – Four East London K9 police constables suspected of being involved in an armed robbery and extortion case have appeared in court.

The constables, aged between 25 and 35, are due to make a second court appearance in the East London Magistrate's Court today to formally apply for bail, said police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

The officers have been charged with aggravated robbery, corruption, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice. More arrests are expected.





Kinana said the officers had visited a business in Fleet Street in the CBD on April 29 to follow up on fabricated allegations of alcohol being sold on the premises during the level 5 lockdown.





The officers had allegedly entered the premises, in full uniform, and handcuffed the owner before conducting a search.





They later allegedly threatened to charge and detain him for keeping a large amount of money on the premises and extorted an undisclosed amount of money in order to prevent himself from being detained.





An armed robbery was reported at the same business premises, allegedly by eight men, three of whom were dressed in police uniform.





An undisclosed amount of cash was taken. The investigation also revealed that the suspects had demanded a bribe and further threatened to arrest the owner for money laundering.





The Anti Corruption team conducted an operation, searching the suspects' homes and interrogating the constables. Cellphones have been and R10 000 as part of the investigation.





Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga has deplored the arrest of four police constables from East London, who are allegedly linked to an armed robbery and extortion case.





Cape Times