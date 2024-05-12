Four expected in court for stealing gauge containing hazardous substance

Four suspects are expected in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court this week after being found in possession of a Troxler soil density gauge containing a hazardous substance. The suspects, aged between 28 and 49, face charges of possession of suspected robbed property and hijacking.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said the four were arrested on Friday through a multidisciplinary operation that included the Hawks’ Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS) from National Head Office, Johannesburg Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crime (NPVC), Germiston Hawks’ Crimes Against the State (CATS), Germiston Bomb Disposal and the Westrand Trio Task Team of the SAPS. “The suspects, driving a BMW with blue lights, forcibly intercepted a Toyota double cab bakkie and hijacked it, in Bekkersdal area on 23 November 2023. Inside the vehicle was a Troxler soil density gauge, containing hazardous substance. The gauge contains a radioactive source and poses a severe threat to human health if leakage occurs. “The hijacked vehicle was later found stripped in Soweto soon after the incident, but the soil density gauge remained missing.

“A thorough investigation by the joint police team ensued when the suspects attempted to sell it. They were arrested in possession of the Troxler soil density gauge. The vehicle used in the commission of crime was seized along with the radioactive device. The recovered Troxler soil density gauge valued at R310 000 was declared safe by the Germiston Bomb Disposal unit, confirming no leakage or damage to the radioactive source. It was subsequently returned to its lawful owner with the presentation of an ownership certificate,” said Nkwalase. National Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya welcomed the arrest and recovery of the radioactive device. Lebeya appealed to individuals and organisations to remain vigilant against criminal activities involving hazardous substances.

Last week a routine day at a scrapyard in Beaconvale, Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, took a dramatic turn when workers stumbled upon a canister marked as containing hazardous radioactive material. The discovery, made during the offloading of a tipper truck, prompted swift action from authorities and sparked concerns over potential risks to public safety and the environment. Authorities said the radioactive material was discovered to be Iridium 192, a man-made isotope of iridium, a component commonly used in gauges for industrial radiography, to detect flaws in metal components.