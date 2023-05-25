Four foreign nationals killed in Constantia

Cape Town - Police in the Western Cape were combing the scene where four people were shot and killed in the upmarket suburb of Constantia on Thursday. Police said they were called out to a multiple murder scene just after 8am.

Two women and two men aged between 40 and 50 were found with gunshot wounds. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the victims were believed to be of Bulgarian descent. Authorities were called to the crime scene after the bodies were discovered.

“Crime scene experts are still combing the scene in Constantia where the bodies of four people were discovered on Thursday morning. At around 8.20am the bodies of two females and two males estimated to be aged between 40 and 50 were discovered with gunshot wounds. The victims are believed to be of Bulgarian descent,” Traut said. “The motive for the multiple murders is yet to be determined, with detectives hard at work in search of clues. Serious and Violent Crime detectives have initiated an investigation into the murders,” he said. It is believed that the deceased were shot execution-style.