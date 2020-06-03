Four held after murder of Tulbagh community doctor

Cape Town – Four suspects have been arrested following the murder of Tulbagh community doctor Dr Roelof Botha, whose body, which had multiple stab wounds, was discovered on a gravel road on Monday. The suspects, aged between 20 and 35, faced a charge of murder, and detectives were following leads yesterday as the investigation continued, police said. According to Tulbagh police, the 58-year-old doctor’s body was found lying along Schalkenbosch Road. “It is alleged that the deceased was visiting his zebra camp on (his) farm,” police said. “He spoke to one of his friends at around 5.54pm (on Monday) and informed him that he had problems with dogs in the zebra camp, and informed his friend that he was going to shoot the dogs.”

Police said at around 6.40pm, his body was found by a couple travelling to town.

“It was discovered he had been stabbed with a sharp object. We arrested the four suspects and found a shotgun, watch, wallet and a jacket,” police said.

Community activist at the Witzenberg Justice Coalition, Winston Pietersen, said residents were in shock after learning of Botha’s murder.

“He was a very good doctor, and also helped... patients who needed help with disabled grants at the clinic; he was a very kind man,” Pietersen said. “We as a community would like to see that justice is served.”

A Facebook user thanked Botha for his services.

“RIP Botha; thanks for the services and the help you gave to our smaller communities,” the user posted.

Anyone with any information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, SMS Crime Line at 32211 or contact the investigating officer, Marlon Cupido, at 023 230 8100.

Cape Times