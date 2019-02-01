Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Members of the Anti-Gang Unit have arrested four suspects after seizing firearms and illegal drugs in Bishop Lavis early on Friday morning. Police spokesperson Novella Potelwa said two men, aged 49 and 24, were arrested on the corner of Bishop Lavis Drive and Sparrow Street just after 1 am after an unlicensed firearm and ammunition were seized.

Within minutes, the unit confiscated two other firearms, magazines, rounds of ammunition, firearm parts and a substantial quantity of crystal methamphetamine, also known as tik, at the nearby Malawi informal settlement. They subsequently arrested a 23-year-old male suspect.

“In the third location, members of the unit seized an assortment of Mandrax tablets, 57 magnum rounds of ammunition, tik crystal pebbles and arrested a 22-year-old suspect,” Potelwa said.

The four suspects will appear in the Bishop Lavis Court on charges of the illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and dealing in illegal drugs.

Cape Times