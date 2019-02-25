File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Four suspects featuring prominently on the police’s wanted list in Stellenbosch were arrested for robbery, pointing a firearm and possession of tik at the weekend. The breakthrough was made during a joint anti-crime operation by police, other law enforcement agencies and private security personnel, said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel André Traut.

“Efforts to ensure that suspects are brought to book paid off during an anti-crime operation in Stellenbosch which started (Friday) and ended during the early hours of (Saturday) morning.

“The SAPS were joined by other law enforcement agencies and private security companies to saturate the area and to ensure a highly visible presence. The operation was executed in phases to address various aspects of policing, and resulted in a number of arrests.”

Traut said search warrants landed another four suspects behind bars for possessing tik and stolen property and for dealing in liquor without a licence.

He said a motorist was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and that 75 vehicles were stopped and inspected at a roadblock on Polkadraai Road.

Fines for traffic violations amounted to R6 500, said Traut.

“We are pleased with the outcome of our operation and will continue to conduct similar endeavours in Stellenbosch and surrounding areas,” he said.

Cape Times