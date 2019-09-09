File photo: Matthew Jordaan / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Multiple services responded to a call for a help after four hikers feared being mugged on a path near Hout Bay. The party, which comprised two local females and two local males, were hiking just above the high-water mark at Maori Bay, north of Duiker Island, in the Karbonkelberg area, a well-known mugging hot spot.

The Peninsula Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) received a call at 11.50am on Saturday that the hikers were being "stalked and threatened by what appeared to be four males".

"The hikers who had to evade the pursuers, compromised their position at times when they had to move around, including going higher up the slope in order to find cellphone reception," the WSAR said..

Multiple services respond to the call, including Metro Medical Rescue Technicians, SANParks Visitor Safety Patrollers with their K9 unit, Logistical support unit, Neighbourhood Watch, private security services, Life Care Paramedics, the SAPS and Hout Bay Watchcon.

The NSRI, who were dispatched from their Bakoven station using a rapid-response, semi-ridged inflatable craft, were the first of the services to reach the scene, which was about an hour's walk from the nearest jeep track.

They were later joined by two rescue boats from the NSRI Hout Bay station and the Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS).

An NSRI rescue swimmer was deployed from one of the boats to the rocky shore in order to establish the condition of the hikers, who by this time had managed to reach a huge boulder at the water's edge.

"Once it was confirmed that none of the members of the hiking party required any medical attention, it was decided to extricate them from the shore onto one of the inflatable rescue boats.

"From here they were transferred to the larger deepsea NSRI rescue craft, which safely delivered them to the Hout Bay harbour rescue base.

"After no further assistance was required, the casualties were ferried to the Llandudno end of the trail where their vehicle was parked.

"Once the operation was completed, SANParks remained in the area and continued to deploy additional visitor Safety Patrollers and K9s to the scan the mountainside."

Cape Times