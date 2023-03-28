Four killed, five wounded in Khayelitsha shootings

Cape Town - A suspected retaliation attack saw yet another mass shooting in Khayelitsha, this time claiming the lives of four people and injuring five others. At about 12.40am on Sunday, gunmen opened fire on a bakkie near Y Block in Site B, killing four men aged between 33 and 42.

According to police spokesperson André Traut, they believe this was a retaliation attack after accusations of a hijacking that was committed earlier in the area. “During the incident, five other males aged between 23 and 39 were shot and wounded and admitted to hospital for treatment,” he said. A swift integrated operation response led by detectives of the Provincial Serious Violent Crimes unit saw two suspects, aged 22 and 30, nabbed following the shooting.

“SAPS initiated an intensive investigation and conducted an operation in the area, which led to the arrest of the two suspects. While the circumstances leading to the matter are still under investigation, our detectives are in pursuit of more suspects who were possibly involved in the incident. “One of the victims, who was injured during the mass shooting, was also arrested in hospital for the hijacking case,” said Traut. A total of three firearms were also recovered.

Traut added that once charged, all the detained suspects would appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court. Two will face four charges of murder, five charges of attempted murder and the possession of unlicensed firearms, while the third suspect will face a charge of vehicle hijacking. Anyone with information on crime can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860 010 111, or SMS Crime Line on 32211.