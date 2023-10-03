Four men sentenced for torture of seal at Monwabisi Beach

The Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA has welcomed the conviction and sentencing of four men who stoned a Cape fur seal at Monwabisi Beach earlier this year. Luxolo Godana, Nyameko Titi, Nkosinathi Ndzendevu, and Zamani Sibusiso were found guilty and sentenced in the Khayelitsha Regional Court to six years’ imprisonment, suspended for five years with conditions.

“The accused faced animal cruelty charges under the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962. They were also charged with hunting a protected species without a permit, violating the Threatened or Protected Marine Species (ToPS) Regulations of 2017 and the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act (NEMBA) 10 of 2004. “The conditions as part of the sentence included that they avoid convictions under sections of the National Environment Management: Biodiversity Act 10 of 2004, write and submit a 500-word essay on marine mammals, highlighting the importance of wildlife and education for preservation, and clocking a minimum of 16 hours monthly at SPCA-designated branches and make consistent financial contributions totalling R2 000 each to the SPCA amongst others,” SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said. On January 9, the CoGH SPCA was alerted to the scene at Monwabisi Beach, where the men were spotted attempting to kill the adult Cape fur seal by hurling large rocks.

Abraham said that due to the injuries suffered by the seal, including severe facial and skull fractures, it was transported to a 24-hour veterinary clinic where it had to be euthanised. SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse welcomed the judgment. “We will ensure the convicts abide by the court’s mandate. Our aim is to teach these individuals compassion, a value crucial for the well-being of society and its creatures,” he said.