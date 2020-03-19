Four more suspects questioned over traffic cop’s murder in Kensington

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – Police are questioning four more suspects in connection with the murder of 49-year-old traffic officer Walton van Rooyen. He was on duty in Kensington on Tuesday when he was shot and killed, allegedly by a taxi driver whom he was trying to apprehend for a traffic violation. One person was arrested that day, and yesterday four others were arrested. Police spokesperson André Traut said: “Kindly be advised that four suspects aged 20, 22, 32 and 36 have been arrested by members of the metro police, and they are being detained for questioning regarding the incident. They are yet to be charged.” Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said he was pleased that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday.

“There was evidence on devices used by our officers and on camera footage. We will leave the case to the justice system to play its role and sentence those found guilty.

"We will track the case and make sure that the family of the deceased gets closure; there is no way we could bring him back but we will make sure that those who committed the crime are jailed,” Smith said.

“The (four) arrested suspects were allegedly trying to escape when they were arrested by metro police. I salute the other dedicated law enforcers who worked along with the metro police to arrest the suspects.”

A R50 000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed Van Rooyen was offered by the City, and separately, R5 000 was offered by the safety directorate for information.

Cape Times