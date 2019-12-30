Over the weekend at least 16 inebriated motorists and 11 speedsters were nabbed on the notorious N1 stretch of road between Touws River and Laingsburg, dubbed “the road of death”.
A 30-year-old in a Mercedes Benz SUV clocked the highest speed of 181km/h in a 120km/h zone. He was arrested by Laingsburg police.
Authorities also arrested three other motorists who were caught speeding between 160km/h and 172km/h.
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said the majority of excessive speeds were recorded by drivers travelling between Touws River, Laingsburg, Leeu Gamka, Beaufort West, Aberdeen and Three Sisters.