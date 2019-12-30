Four motorists held on N1 for exceeding 160km/h









File picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus Cape Town – As holiday festivities continue this week, authorities have warned speedsters and motorists who drink and drive that they will not hesitate to arrest them. Over the weekend at least 16 inebriated motorists and 11 speedsters were nabbed on the notorious N1 stretch of road between Touws River and Laingsburg, dubbed “the road of death”. A 30-year-old in a Mercedes Benz SUV clocked the highest speed of 181km/h in a 120km/h zone. He was arrested by Laingsburg police. Authorities also arrested three other motorists who were caught speeding between 160km/h and 172km/h. Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said the majority of excessive speeds were recorded by drivers travelling between Touws River, Laingsburg, Leeu Gamka, Beaufort West, Aberdeen and Three Sisters.

“The drivers are being kept in custody at Laingsburg and Beaufort West SAPS and will appear in court on charges of reckless and negligent driving.

"We continue to send a strong message that motorists mustn’t dare to drive a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or try to do excessively high speeds on our roads. That’s no joke,” Africa said.

At least one motorist, an 83-year-old, was reported to have been killed on Saturday morning after he lost control of his Mercedes-Benz and hit a tree travelling near Beaufort West.

Africa said although he would not release any statistics on road carnage until the festive season was over, the number of people killed on the province’s roads over the long weekend was down by 50 compared to the same period last year.

He said roadblocks and random alcohol testing would continue.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that while road safety was improving, one death was too many.

Last week Mbalula presented the mid-festive season road death statistics where he noted that 589 people had lost their lives on South Africa’s roads so far this festive season, while last year over the same period forensics reported 839 people died.

“The attitude has been different and the statistics tell us a different story. It means our message has been going through and people are responding well.

“Unroadworthy vehicles, drunken driving and drunk pedestrians continue to be our challenges,” he said.

The final statistics on road deaths are expected to be released on January 23.

Cape Times