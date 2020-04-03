Four out on R1 000 bail each for allegedly insulting Cele in video

Cape Town – Four people have been let out on R1 000 bail each for allegedly insulting Police Minister Bheki Cele in a video shared on social media. Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo told the Cape Times last night they would appear in court again on June 30 over an incident that took place on March 22 in Stinkwater, North West. Naidoo said the quartet – Tshiamo Sandra Moroke, Lizzy Modiegi Moabelo, Mmapule Leso and Obakeng Tseremetsa Moima – were charged for alleged transgressions of Section 11(5)(c) of the Disaster Management Act of 57 of 2020 and crimen injuria. Seen drinking and vociferously taunting Cele, while the country was not under lockdown yet, the sale and public consumption of alcohol after 6pm had already been banned. Naidoo said the youngsters were arrested in an intelligence-led operation.

“Investigations revealed that the video was shot on 2020-03-22 at about 22:00 in the area of Stinkwater. The cellular phone that was allegedly used to either capture and/or distribute the incriminating video clip, belonging to one of the suspects… has been seized by police.”

In the video posted on Twitter, in which one man wore a mask, Cele was blamed by one woman for not having a boyfriend and another said he caused her stress. A reference was also made to the police minister's genitals.

After the arrests, police said they would follow up on all videos circulating on social media in which the contravention of the Disaster Management Act regulations is being encouraged.

In another video, which was shared by EFF leader Julius Malema, a man speaking isiZulu voices his intention to disregard the national lockdown order to stay at home, saying he was out after midnight with no one to stop him.

“Bheki Cele, do you see us, it’s 12:30. We won’t be told what to do by you. We won’t travel around holding permits.”

Malema urged his supporters to help track down the man, who he referred to as a criminal.

