Four SA women complete challenging Fish River Canyon hike in Namibia

Four South African women who completed a challenging five-day Fish River Canyon hike in Namibia in commemoration of Women’s Month have been hailed for their courage and confidence. The women took on the Fish River Canyon hike on July 28 and completed the journey on August 1.

Bridge of Hope Wines chief executive, Rosemary Mosia; group executive Corporate Services at Airports Company, Laurie Less; government official, Lorna Daniels and accounts manager Shelley Veldsman said the physically challenging hike has taught them that women can achieve anything. For three of the women it was their first time hiking the second largest trail, while team leader Daniels has done it before. Daniels applauded her teammates, saying taking on the Canyon as a beginner illustrated the conquering spirit of a woman.

“The growth in confidence and the expansion of the internal limitations we might have set for ourselves changed positively for us from day to day on the hike,” she said. The allure of the canyon, which is situated in the south of Namibia, attracts many South Africans and international tourists yearly. Daniels said planning and preparing for the trip was challenging.

“Preparing for the Fish River Canyon takes a lot of time and care on logistics - because everything is about managing the weight of necessities we carry. “Having patience with a diverse team with different fitness levels is another factor which tested our ability to work together. “The fact that this was the first five-day hike for three of the women...

Planning and preparing for the trip was one of the challenges that the group encountered. As a team we had to hold each other to ensure that we all completed the hike,” she said.

Mosia, who was among the women who hiked the trail for the first time, said for her, the Fish River Canyon was physically challenging but also tested mental endurance. “Many will tell you that the Fish River Canyon Hike is challenging and in this way many black women rule out the chance of doing this hike. The objective was to show that with proper planning and good team work, more women can take on the Fish River Canyon challenge. More women are capable of taking in challenges that seem impossible,” she said. Veldsman said the hike provided a unique opportunity for her.