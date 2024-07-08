Four SANDF members die due to suspected carbon monoxide

Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected to be behind the deaths of four South Africa National Defence (SANDF) members after their bodies were found inside a container in Orkney in the North West. The members were on duty as part of an operation that deals with illegal mining activities.

According to a SANDF statement, the members were deployed on a 24-hour shift at Shaft 3, a dormant mining shaft situated in Orkney near the disused Harry Oppenheimer stadium. “The deceased members were found inside a container structure which was used as a guard house for those on 24 hours duty on the morning of the 6 July 2024, when the next shift was taking over the following day upon opening the doors of the container. “SAPS was called in and on inspection of the scene all four had died, with their rifles on them and their personal items still with them.

“The district surgeon was called to the scene and examined the bodies and confirmed no injuries,” SANDF said. “A team from the Chemistry Unit also attended the scene and preliminary findings are that the death of the members could have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, from a possible fire made by the members during the cold night inside the container structure.” The bodies of the members were transported to the Klerksdorp state mortuary for further investigation and a post-mortem.

“The names of the deceased will be announced once the families have been informed and all processes and formalities have been completed, followed by an announcement of the funeral arrangements,” SANDF said. SANDF said the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Bantu Holomisa, and Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Richard Mkhungo, together with Acting Secretary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede, as well the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, sent their condolences to the families of the deceased. Enquiries to SAPS were redirected to SANDF.