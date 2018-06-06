Teachers at Lwandle Primary School fear for their safety following an armed robbery at the facility a week ago. The school is one of four township schools that have been victims of armed robberies in the past three weeks.

Yesterday the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) announced a R10 000 reward for anyone with information.

The four schools attacked are Ummangaliso Primary Site B Khayelitsha (May 16); Intshayalelo Primary Lingelethu West (May 24); Lwandle Primary Lingelethu West last Tuesday; and Vukukhanye Primary in Gugulethu, the following day.

Lwandle’s principal Stanley Maqubela spoke of the horrifying ordeal of hearing gunshots inside the school and his door kicked open by three unknown men while he had a visitor.

“One of the men was armed and ordered us to keep quiet. They demanded cellphones, money and laptops. We are certain they came because the school has no security. The staff are still fearful,” Stanley said.

The assailants also robbed the school’s librarian, Nozuko Nongongo, and another teacher of cellphones and money.

“The police came on Tuesday when the incident happened but since then police have not came back to the school. We are all scared and, instead of being provided with security, we have been told to lock the school gates.

“Parents who bring their children to school use telecommunications so that we open the gate for them but we cannot say this way is safe, as anyone can say they are parents,” said a staff member.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said school ICT equipment was stolen. In one case, a vehicle was also hijacked on the premises.

Schäfer said the armed robberies were timed to take place just after the school day had ended, with learners and educators still participating in after-school activities and meetings.

“In all four incidents, however, it has left our staff traumatised and fearing for their safety. The WCED has provided additional security at the schools and trauma counselling, however, this will not prevent another attack from happening at another school.

“These criminals need to be stopped before they attack another school. That is why, today, I am issuing a reward of R10000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of these individuals,” she said.

She said the city council’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has agreed to help and later yesterday was scheduled to meet Community Safety MEC Dan Plato and provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula.

Members of the public with information pertaining to the following armed robberies can contact WCED Safe Schools toll-free hotline on 0800454647.