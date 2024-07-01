Four shot in ‘volatile war zone’ on Cape Flats

Gang shootings rocked a number of Cape Flats areas at the weekend with reports of a number of people shot and the death of a teenager. Affected communities include Manenberg, Delft, Ottery, Mitchells Plain, while a video has been circulating of alleged running gang battles in Lotus River.

In Delft a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in Hartenberg Street on Saturday. She was declared dead on the scene by authorities and a case of murder was registered for investigation. Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Reginald Maart said they have a new police station commander and were hopeful that the new leadership will introduce strategies that will curb the level of crime in the area.

“As a CPF together with our partners we have regular patrols and imbizos in the hotspots to address crime. The SAPS also provide more outside forces to assist Delft but the area is so big, if we focus on one area it spills to the other. “In Delft there are about 20 different gang groupings and we have five sectors and six informal settlements. “We recently received a new station commander who is currently looking to change things. His commitment to work with the CPF, other stakeholders and the broader community will make a big impact,” said Maart.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson FC van Wyk said they were probing the circumstances leading to a shooting on Friday at about 4.30pm at the corner of Carol and De Wet Road, Ottery. “SAPS members on duty received a complaint of a murder at a hospital. On their arrival at the hospital, the members were informed that the 26-year-old male died shortly after arrival. Grassy Park police registered a murder case for investigation. “The motive for this shooting forms part of ongoing investigations,” said Van Wyk.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said Lavender Hill and Ottery descended into a volatile war zone at the weekend. “Already four persons shot, with gunfire going off at regular intervals. “We have deployed maximum resources to the area. With so many incidents, it cannot be that absolutely no one saw either of the shooters.

“We will help these communities as best as possible but we need the community to help us,” he said. Western Cape Community Policing Forum (CPF) board chairperson Francina Lukas said the ongoing gang shootings were a cause of great concern, and a number of innocent people, notably women, were paying the ultimate price. “The CPF in the province is taking this issue seriously and is in close liaison with the SAPS to ensure deployments are done in the affected areas.

“However, over and above police action, the socio-economic conditions in many of the communities are also a serious concern that must be addressed by the government as a matter of urgency. “Youth unemployment, poverty, and lack of recreational activity for the youth and young children are big causative factors for gangsterism. “The root causes must be attended to together with effective visible policing.