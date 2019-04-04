Photo: Pexels

Cape Town – Four suspects appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Bellville for fraud and money laundering amounting to R8.6 million. Ralph Trevor Damonse, 57, Isak Albertus Saal, 48, Reginald le Fleur, 62, and Manuel Cohen, 66, were arrested following an investigation into alleged misrepresentations made to the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform.

It was in relation to their alleged role in the sale of portions of farms acquired through the department’s land redistribution programme.

The two farms - one in Vredendal, worth R3m, and another in St Helena Bay, valued at R5.6m - were given to the suspects as part of the government’s efforts to correct past imbalances.

One of the criteria for funding from the department was that applicants apply jointly, rather than as individuals, said Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase.

He said it was alleged that almost 200 “ghost members” had been included in one such group without their knowledge.

“The grant value is also determined by own contribution.

“Now, on the applications, the group allegedly showed R1.5m own contribution as a donation, which in fact was alleged to be from a portion of land sale funds,” Nkwalase said.

“Meaning the group made a misrepresentation to the department; hence the fraud charge on the St Helena Bay farm.”

Nkwalase said the Vredendal farm, similarly, had about 50 ghost members with no knowledge of their stake in the property.

“The farm was allegedly sold for more than its worth, and the suspects allegedly colluded without the seller to accept the government offer, while trying to find other fraudulent means to get the government to provide additional services to the farm through fictitious invoices to settle the balance of the farm sale,” he said.

The matter was postponed to May 24 for further investigation.

