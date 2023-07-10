Four suspects in court for allegedly stoning police officer to death

Four suspects were expected to appear in court for allegedly stoning a police officer to death in the Eastern Cape after a tavern confrontation at the weekend, in which the slain officer shot and wounded another person. Hawks spokesperson Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the Mthatha-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Hawks arrested the four suspects, aged between 27 and 35, on July 8.

The slain warrant officer, 51, was attached to the Mthatha Static Police unit based in Mandela Homestead. The incident reportedly occurred at Philakuzenzela Tavern, Ntshiqo Location, in Tsolo. “It is reported that the police officer had a heated argument with one of the patrons at the tavern which was not part of the suspected persons.

“The argument is said to have culminated in the policeman shooting and injuring the patron he had an argument with. “It was further revealed that community members chased the policeman as he fled from the tavern. “Community members caught and disarmed the officer not far from the tavern.

“It is further reported that all four suspects stoned and killed the policeman on the scene. “Meanwhile, the allegations revealed that the service firearm was found and seized with empty cartridges as well as a big stone on the scene. “All four accused persons will make their first appearance at Tsolo Magistrate Court on July 10,” said Mhlakuvana.