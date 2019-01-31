Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Four suspected truck hijackers were arrested by members of the Khayelitsha South African Police Service who conducted a thorough search in the area. The search led to the discovery of 50 flat-screen TV sets.

“Our members in Khayelitsha responded to a report that a truck which was hijacked in Manenberg on Tuesday was seen in R-Block Khayelitsha,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut.

“The truck was located and found empty at the time of arrival.

“A search operation was conducted in the area and 50 flat-screens television sets were recovered at residences in the area,” added Traut.

He said the suspects – aged 20, 25, 27 and 40 respectively – were expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court once they have been charged with the possession of stolen property.

“The circumstances surrounding the matter are being investigated and more television sets are being sought,” said Traut.

Cape Times



