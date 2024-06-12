Four violent attacks on Eskom workers disrupt service delivery in Khayelitsha

While Eskom said it had consultations with some community leaders, attacks on their employees continued, with four violent incidents recorded in the past three months in the Khayelitsha precinct. At 1.45pm on Sunday in Mew Way Road, Endlovini, a team of contractors providing services in the area made a narrow escape after they were accosted by armed men.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said Harare police were investigating an attempted carjacking case. “According to reports, the complainant and partner were fixing electricity poles at the mentioned address, when he saw three unidentified males positively armed approaching them. He alerted his partner and they got in their vehicle and drove away. One shot was fired by the suspects, just damaging the vehicle. Investigation continues, no arrest,” he said.

Eskom provincial spokesperson Kyle Cookson said the power utility has resolved to temporarily suspend operations in eNdlovini. “This disruption will cause delays in service delivery, potentially leading to extended periods without electricity for customers. Eskom will collaborate with local authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly before determining when services can resume. Eskom strongly condemns violence, emphasising the safety of its employees as the utmost priority,” he said. Last month, operations had to be withdrawn from Site B after staff members were attacked, leaving one employee seriously injured.

Cookson said the Endlovini matter was alarming. “We are now seeing an increase in violent incidents. In the last three months Eskom staff and contractors were in danger and as a result we had to withdraw our services. “Towards the end of April, two Eskom employees were assaulted by some community members. One of the employees sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised. Early in May, there was an attempted hijacking of contractors in Enkanini.

“Also in Zwezwe, at the end of May, we had our contractors who were accosted by a group of armed men. In this case they were robbed of their mobile phones, then hijacked at gunpoint. They were forced into the vehicle, and the perpetrators then crashed the vehicle while driving it, leaving one of the contractors injured,” said Cookson. Mayco member for energy Beverley van Reenen said while the City was also faced with the same predicament, it continued to deliver services to residents despite challenging circumstances in communities.