A total of 25 vehicles were damaged in the violence when about an estimated 1 200 construction workers went on the rampage. Photo: Facebook / SABC

Cape Town – Four people have been arrested in Langebaan on the West Coast after a labour dispute led to the torching of 10 vehicles and several office containers belonging to the WBHO construction company. Fifteen other vehicles were damaged in the violence when about an estimated 1 200 construction workers went on the rampage. The construction company is building an oil storage facility but work at the site has been suspended.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said those arrested face charges of public violence. He added that officers were continuing to monitor the site.

“SAPS members were deployed to the area to quell the violence and maintain law and order. The workers fled the scene and this morning and four people have been arrested on charges of public violence.

"They are due to make a court appearance once they have been charged.”

Community activist Sammy Claassen told the SABC the workers would meet last night to discuss the way forward.

“The site has been closed, police have brought some sort of control to the situation. We are in consultation with the police to find out what the situation is.

"There will be a mass meeting tonight in Saldana Bay to plan ahead because the community is feeling frustrated.”

Claassen told the Cape Times on Wednesday the dispute concerned the company allegedly not creating work opportunities for hundreds of unemployed locals.

“The tensions between local workers, the community and the company have been (rising) because they (the company) keep on employing workers from Gauteng and retrenching local workers. They have already retrenched 350 workers.

Claasen said the company had been warned to stop doing that.

“We regret the loss of property and violence but we also understand the frustration of workers.

“Local people have no access to (WBHO) senior managers; they keep shutting us out. The unemployment rate is more than 35%. We’ve got the skilled labour,” Claassen said.

Cape Times